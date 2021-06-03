CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.3-324.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.56 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.35-0.41 EPS.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.00. 4,420,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of -502.31 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $88.87 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.04.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,433 shares of company stock worth $64,194,101 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

