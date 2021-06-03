CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.347-1.366 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,420,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.28. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $88.87 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of -502.31 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.04.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,433 shares of company stock worth $64,194,101. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

