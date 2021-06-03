Crust Network Trading Up 19.3% This Week (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.83 or 0.00139568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $92.29 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00078819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.69 or 0.00997795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.53 or 0.09337651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052237 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars.

