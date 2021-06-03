Cryptaur (CPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.29 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $20,485.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00082198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.54 or 0.01012448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.82 or 0.09356276 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

