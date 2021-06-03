CRYPTO20 Hits Market Cap of $163.30 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $163.30 million and approximately $58,151.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00010815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,865,318 coins. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

