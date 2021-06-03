CryptoAds Marketplace Market Cap Achieves $508,470.93 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $508,470.93 and approximately $11.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.92 or 0.00312304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00235842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.95 or 0.01196073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,027.30 or 0.99966755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00034105 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

