CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $18,460.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00082582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.65 or 0.01019125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00053126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.97 or 0.09350120 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

