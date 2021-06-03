Cryptobuyer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $391,448.05 and $25.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00078819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.69 or 0.00997795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.53 or 0.09337651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052237 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

