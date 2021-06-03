Crypton Price Hits $0.15 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $598,562.30 and approximately $465.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00066884 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00310715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00078775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024495 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,880,329 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

