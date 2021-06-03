CryptoPing Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 17% lower against the dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $70.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00070499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00286619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00196478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.18 or 0.01176599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.81 or 0.99791892 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00034075 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

