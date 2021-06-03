CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.46

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.46 and traded as high as C$16.59. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.52, with a volume of 216,351 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 186.87%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

