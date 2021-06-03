CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.76% of CubeSmart worth $591,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.26. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

