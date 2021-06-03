Cubiex Hits Market Capitalization of $464,350.34 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Cubiex has a total market cap of $464,350.34 and approximately $1,337.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cubiex has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00323446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00244016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.95 or 0.01131797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,623.17 or 0.99969028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Cubiex Coin Trading

