Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Market Cap Reaches $191,503.33

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Cubiex Power has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00003001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubiex Power has a market capitalization of $191,503.33 and $788.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00307175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00232644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.91 or 0.01130460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,791.43 or 0.99838671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00032847 BTC.

Cubiex Power Profile

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex Power

