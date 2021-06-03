Culp (NYSE:CULP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.41. Culp shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 180,251 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $198.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Culp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Culp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile (NYSE:CULP)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

