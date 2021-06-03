Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Cummins worth $59,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins stock opened at $259.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.61 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

