Curate (XCUR) Achieves Market Cap of $16.70 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Curate has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and $2.19 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00006108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00082018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.07 or 0.01015418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.11 or 0.09305742 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,083,025 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.