CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Shares Gap Up to $16.96

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $17.67. CURO Group shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a market cap of $746.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,209. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CURO Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

