Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 144,388 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 10,392 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $247.30 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $182.01 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

