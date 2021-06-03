Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,513 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.1% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 15.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 37,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 54,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 117,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.12. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.19 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.