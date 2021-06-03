CUTcoin (CUT) Market Capitalization Tops $22.76 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. CUTcoin has a market cap of $22.76 million and $521.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00073076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001028 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00276927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00039580 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 142,287,674 coins and its circulating supply is 138,287,674 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

