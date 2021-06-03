CWV Chain (CWV) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $15,092.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00327371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00231532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.87 or 0.01186350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.56 or 1.00066304 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00033684 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

