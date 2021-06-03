CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.50

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.45 ($0.18), with a volume of 8793247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.30 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.41. The company has a market cap of £25.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23.

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

