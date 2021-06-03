Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.32. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 61,050 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market cap of $65.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

