Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.42. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 29,059 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.11%. The business had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.