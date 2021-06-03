D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post $7.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.83 billion and the highest is $7.36 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $27.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.85 billion to $35.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $239,480,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $50,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

