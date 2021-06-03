DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $57.33 million and $249,443.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00082496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.70 or 0.01026749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.78 or 0.09357298 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,283,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

