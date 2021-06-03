DAEX Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One DAEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 10% higher against the dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $54,365.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00082198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.54 or 0.01012448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.82 or 0.09356276 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

