Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Dai has a total market cap of $4.73 billion and $396.36 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00080950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.01011267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.83 or 0.09331623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00092504 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,727,715,712 coins and its circulating supply is 4,727,715,224 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.