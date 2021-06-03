Daniel E. Loe Sells 8,696 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,669. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 555,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 408.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

