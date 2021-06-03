Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.08% of Danimer Scientific worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.