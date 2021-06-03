DAO Maker Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.22 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. DAO Maker has a market cap of $100.79 million and $6.22 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00007615 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00067864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00316938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00247100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.96 or 0.01127241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,947.58 or 1.00186572 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032894 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,498,185 coins and its circulating supply is 34,942,705 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

