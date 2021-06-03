DAOstack Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $169,635.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,748.71 or 0.99961260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00087289 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001093 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

