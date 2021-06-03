DAPS Coin (DAPS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,357.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $19,357.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00078775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00100301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.91 or 0.00991280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.83 or 0.09348470 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,382,044,400 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

