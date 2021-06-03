Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $192,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

