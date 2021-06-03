Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $136.57 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

