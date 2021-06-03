Dash Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $562.80 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $199.48 or 0.00526053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004318 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00022585 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.64 or 0.01470580 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,165,564 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

