Datamine FLUX Market Capitalization Achieves $367,033.42 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001683 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $367,033.42 and $1,811.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00066656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00311031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00233726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.14 or 0.01123058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,856.88 or 1.00003494 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 576,226 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

