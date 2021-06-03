Datamine Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Datamine has a market capitalization of $744,179.86 and $171,252.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00121773 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002488 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.99 or 0.00834640 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,340 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

