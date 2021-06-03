DATx (DATX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $168,613.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $168,613.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00079246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00992907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.84 or 0.10227975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00052652 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

