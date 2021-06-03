David P. Rosenbaum Sells 3,062 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $22,107.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARDX stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $681.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.96. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

