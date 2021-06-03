Dean Capital Management Acquires 2,423 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Investment Group makes up 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.61% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHIL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,151,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.62. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $179.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.83. The firm has a market cap of $557.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

