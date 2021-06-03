Dean Capital Management Acquires 27,012 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods comprises approximately 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of -0.17. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

