Dean Capital Management Acquires 35,443 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,443 shares during the period. Heartland Express makes up 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Heartland Express worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 57.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 29.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. 6,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,677. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

