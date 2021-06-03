Dean Capital Management Acquires 57,242 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,242 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.10% of Hostess Brands worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,622,000 after acquiring an additional 148,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $16.64. 70,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

