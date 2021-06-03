Dean Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Mission Produce worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $6,307,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVO. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

