Dean Capital Management Buys 11,709 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Weis Markets accounts for about 1.7% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.16% of Weis Markets worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 8.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Shares of WMK traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $51.02. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,709. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

