Dean Capital Management Buys 15,477 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $49.85. 1,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,383. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

