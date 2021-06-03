Dean Capital Management Buys 3,284 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. National HealthCare comprises approximately 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.20% of National HealthCare worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in National HealthCare by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National HealthCare stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.40. 209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,451. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

