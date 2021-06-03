Dean Capital Management Buys 7,020 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:NNI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.36. 245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,903. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.67.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

